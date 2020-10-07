$172.64 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce sales of $172.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.40 million. Criteo reported sales of $220.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $776.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.05 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $785.24 million, with estimates ranging from $728.07 million to $850.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Criteo by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,914. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $781.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

