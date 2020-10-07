$139.78 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce sales of $139.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.22 million and the highest is $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $131.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $554.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.75 million to $554.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $598.14 million, with estimates ranging from $588.17 million to $608.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $296.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

