$131.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report $131.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.41 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $141.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $686.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.65 million to $695.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $711.13 million, with estimates ranging from $629.44 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 3,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

