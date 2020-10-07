$122.14 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will post sales of $122.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the lowest is $109.43 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $495.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.09 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $611.55 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.41. 2,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.83 million, a P/E ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

