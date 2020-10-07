$121.31 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $121.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.80 million. Mimecast posted sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $490.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $492.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $577.21 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,101 shares of company stock worth $10,453,914. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

MIME traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $45.86. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,028. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

