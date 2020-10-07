$115.00 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $115.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.01 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $447.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $451.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $495.91 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,968.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $814,826. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

