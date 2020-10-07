$11.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will report $11.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.96 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.70 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,339.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 331,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY opened at $49.85 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

