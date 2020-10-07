$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.44 billion. Square posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $13.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 583.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Square by 400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 78.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. 163,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,120,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

