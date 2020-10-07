$1.57 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.68. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Insiders have sold a total of 285,889 shares of company stock worth $60,449,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.89. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,442. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $180.49.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.