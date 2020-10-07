$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 1,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,324. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 120.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NCR by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NCR by 49.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 125,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 143.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

