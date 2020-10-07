-$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report earnings per share of ($1.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the lowest is ($1.69). Myokardia posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($5.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19.

MYOK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the first quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Myokardia by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

