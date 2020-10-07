$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,952.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 74,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 137,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $132.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

