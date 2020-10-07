$1.29 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

