$1.29 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.