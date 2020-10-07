$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after buying an additional 141,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.