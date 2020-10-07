$0.92 EPS Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.
On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ USCR traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 8,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $55.29.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
