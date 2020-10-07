$0.92 EPS Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USCR traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 8,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

