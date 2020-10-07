$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.80. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

