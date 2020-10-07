$0.69 EPS Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.79. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:DRI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 6,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.