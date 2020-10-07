$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.75. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.95. 5,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

