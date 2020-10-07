$0.62 EPS Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 126.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

SBOW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,408. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

