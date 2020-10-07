$0.53 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Nucor reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 38,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.