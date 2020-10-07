$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,050.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

