-$0.48 EPS Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.01). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLRN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,766 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 163.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $218,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.