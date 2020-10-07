$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Brightsphere Investment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. BofA Securities raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 14,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

