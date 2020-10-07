$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Align Technology posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 974,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.95. 9,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.54. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $340.29.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.