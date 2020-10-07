-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.33). Roku posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,892. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $208.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

