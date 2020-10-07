$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBK opened at $14.06 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

