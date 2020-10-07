-$0.36 EPS Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.25). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 31,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

