-$0.36 EPS Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.25). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 31,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
