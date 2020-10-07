$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 98,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,115 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

