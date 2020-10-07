$0.18 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,748. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

