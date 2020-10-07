-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,214. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

