-$0.12 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.