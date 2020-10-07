-$0.12 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

