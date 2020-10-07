$0.10 EPS Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Avnet posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,958. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 187.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

