-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEEL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 26,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,664. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.