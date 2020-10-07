$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $132.82 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

