Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -319.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.