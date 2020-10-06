ZumCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.