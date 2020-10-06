ZTCoin (ZT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

