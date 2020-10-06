Zosano Pharma’s (ZSAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

