Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after acquiring an additional 441,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $161.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,610. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

