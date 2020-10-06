Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.09.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.14. 5,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 884.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,145,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 294.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

