Zilla Price Reaches $0.0025 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $152,661.68 and approximately $59.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.01524419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00157407 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

