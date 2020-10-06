Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $236,409.25

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $236,409.25 and $4,588.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.04861667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032333 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

