Zetacoin (ZET) Market Capitalization Hits $60,282.71

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $60,282.71 and approximately $3,569.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,584.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.02102345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00556489 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013070 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,582,820 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

