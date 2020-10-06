Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0799 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Zero has a market capitalization of $665,774.63 and $85,168.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, Zero has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

