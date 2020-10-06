ZEON Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $71,436.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.04861667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032333 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

