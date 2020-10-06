Zebi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.01523915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157526 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

