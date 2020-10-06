ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

