Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.86 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $715,823.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.04861667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

