Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 10,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 221.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

