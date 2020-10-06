Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) to “Buy”

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLSA. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of TLSA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 9,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,987. The company has a market cap of $233.76 million, a PE ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

